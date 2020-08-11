NewsFernie to temporarily dump treated effluent into Elk River SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 11, 2020 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)The City of Fernie will be discharging treated effluent into the Elk River for the next month to help manage its wastewater disposal system.The City said the action is needed to dispose of excess amounts of water in the sanitary sewer collection system.The Ministry of Environment provided Fernie with a permit to dispose of the treated sewage into the river from August 11th to September 15th.