Passengers now have to produce an official doctor’s note if they plan to board a flight without a face covering.

Non-medical masks have been required for air travellers in Canada since mid-April to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but a ministerial order issued Friday closes a loophole that may have made it easier for some flyers to avoid having to wear face coverings or a mask.

Passengers who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must now present a doctor’s note stating they are exempt from the rule, or they will be denied boarding.

The interim order from Transport Canada officially came into effect on Tuesday, August 11th.

WestJet, one of Canada’s two largest airlines, said in a statement on Twitter that its passengers have done an excellent job of adhering to the rule so far.

In support of @Transport_gc‘s interim order, effective Aug 11 any guest who is unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition must present an official medical note from a physician specifying their exemption to the regulation to be permitted to fly. https://t.co/TFU2HCAfdQ pic.twitter.com/P5NzUXVKUH — WestJet (@WestJet) August 10, 2020

*** with files from Casey Kenny ***