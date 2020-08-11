The red 1998 Chevy S10 pickup truck reportedly stolen from the 300 block of Cranbrook St. N. in Cranbrook. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen truck.

Getting a call from the owner of a 1998 red Chevy S10 pickup truck, RCMP said the vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 300 block of Cranbrook Street North.

“He had parked his truck and when he came back it was no longer there,” said police. “RCMP canvassed the area but were unable to locate the truck.”

Cranbrook RCMP said the red 1998 Chevy S10 pickup truck has the license plate “TANMAN”.

Anyone that sees the vehicle is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.