Photo of the wildfire east of Kimberley along Sturton Road. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

Crews are on the scene of a wildfire east of Kimberley, near Stirton Road.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is 2.0 hectares in size as of Sunday afternoon.

Ground crews are responding to the blaze along with support from air tankers and the Kimberley Fire Department.

The fire was sparked on Sunday, and the BC Wildfire Service believes it was human-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service added that there is potential for skimming to happen at St. Mary’s Lake.

No structures are currently threatened by the fire.