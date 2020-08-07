NewsFernie lifts week-long Water Quality Advisory SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 7, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay)After being in place for a week, the City of Fernie has lifted its community-wide Water Quality Advisory.The City said it has been under a ‘fair’ rating on its turbidity index since last Friday, which has the possibility of causing health concerns for children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.The City has lifted the Advisory on Friday morning, saying the water quality is now considered to be good.