The power outage area Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Wasa and Ta Ta Creek area. (Supplied by BC Hydro)

UPDATE (12:41 pm):

BC Hydro has fully restored power after an outage early Friday morning knocked out power to 733 properties.

The outage was caused by a tree down across one of BC Hydro’s lines, but the line has since been cleared and power has been fully restored.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:07 am):

BC Hydro is reporting a large power outage for customers in Wasa, Ta Ta Creek and the surrounding rural area.

According to BC Hydro, power went out around 1:40 am on Friday and is impacting 733 properties.

BC Hydro said the cause of the outage is a “tree down across our wires” in the area northeast of Highway 95A and southwest of Highway 93/95.

Crews are currently on scene attending to the outage, with BC Hydro hoping to restore power by 1:00 pm.