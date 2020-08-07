Walmart will require all of its customers to wear face coverings or masks at all of its Canadian stores as of next Wednesday.

The company will mandate masks and face coverings at over 400 of its stores across the country starting August 12, 2020.

Walmart Canada said it is following the advice of health experts, noting that people wearing face coverings reduces the spread of respiratory droplets that can carry the coronavirus causing COVID-19.

The company said the new rule will apply to every store, regardless of whether there is a local government face mask order in place or not.

*** Files from Norman Jack ***