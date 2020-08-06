Cranbrook born, Tony award-winning actor Brent Carver has passed away at 68 on Tuesday.

Carver had a career that spanned across a number of film, television and stage roles.

Carver’s career began in 1972, and he developed a long list of acting credits over the years, up to The School For Scandal in 2017.

In 1993, Carver was awarded a Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Luis Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

He was later among the recipients of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2014.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. A bright light has exited the stage,” Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre said in a post about Carver’s passing.