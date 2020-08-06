13 British Columbians, including Cranbrook resident Neil Cook, have been awarded the Order of B.C., the Province’s highest form of recognition.

Cook was chosen among the 160 nominated B.C. residents to receive the award.

This recognition follows Cook’s B.C. Good Citizenship award, given to him in December of 2019.

Some of his achievements include founding the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation in 2003, now known as the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies. The organization has since grown and currently funds 37 different permanent endowment funds, with over $2.6 million.

Over his years in Cranbrook, Cook has been a volunteer and supporter for community events and fundraisers, including the SPCA, Cranbrook Children’s Festival, Canadian Cancer Society, he also volunteered with the Cranbrook Community Christmas Dinner for 22 years.

“As we celebrate B.C. Day, I want to recognize the efforts, achievements and accomplishments of this year’s Order of British Columbia recipients,” said Premier John Horgan. “Congratulations on receiving this well-deserved honour. Your many contributions have enriched the lives of British Columbians and helped make our province an even better place.”

The Provincial Government said the ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19 but will be held for the award recipients and invited guests in Victoria in 2021.

More: Cranbrook Resident Receives B.C. Good Citizenship Medal (December 9, 2019)