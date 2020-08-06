The BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks will be hosting their first Rookie Camp at Cranbrook’s Memorial Arena from August 31st to September 3rd.

Invite-only, the Rookie Camp will include 40 players for on-ice evaluation by the Bucks coaching and scouting staff.

The Rookie Camp will include players between 16 and 19 years of age, as well as local East Kootenay talent to help the Bucks fill out their roster and fill any affiliate spots.

“Players will be on the ice a total of six times over the course of the camp.”

The Cranbrook Bucks said Rookie Camp would be held at Western Financial Place but ongoing renovations and improvements are continuing at the facility, such as the installation of the arena’s new chiller.