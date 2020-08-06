As per ICBC, there were 609 collisions in the East Kootenay in 2019, 319 of which were in Cranbrook.

The most dangerous intersection in the entire region remains the Cranbrook St., Theatre Rd., Victoria Ave. intersection, as 41 collisions were reported in the high-traffic corridor last year. Of those 41 collisions, ICBC said 11 involved a “casualty”, meaning someone was either injured or killed in the collision. Among Cranbrook’s 319 total collisions in 2019, 99 were classified by ICBC as a “casualty” collision.

In Cranbrook, the second most dangerous intersection is at 9th Ave. S., King St., and Van Horne St. where 14 collisions were reported, while another 11 collisions were reported at Victoria Ave. and 2nd St. N. near Western Financial Place.

Elsewhere in the region, Creston had 63 collisions in 2019, while Fernie saw 48 collisions, and Kimberley reported 44 collisions. Among the East Kootenay’s other major communities, Invermere saw 26 collisions, while 23 were reported in Sparwood, and 11 in Radium Hot Springs.

Bellow is the regional breakdown of 2019’s collision data from ICBC. Any community that reported 5 or more collisions includes their most high-collision intersection or area. The number beside the community name indicates the number of collisions, while the number in brackets signifies “casualty” collisions.

Cranbrook – 319 (99) Cranbrook St./Theatre Rd./Victoria Ave. – 41 (11) 9th Ave. S/King St./Van Horne St. – 14 (9) 2nd Street N/Victoria Ave. – 11 (5) Highway 95A/Mission Rd./Theatre Rd. – 9 (3) Four others tied at 8 collisions 10th Ave. S/Baker St./Cranbrook St. N – (1) 6th St. N/6th Street. NW/Cranbrook St. N – (0) Cranbrook St. N/Van Horne St. N – (2) Cranbrook St. N/Willowbrook Dr. – (4)

Creston – 63 (21) 10th Ave. N/Canyon St./Cook St./Northwest Blvd. – 5 (1) 16th Ave. N/16th Ave. S/Canyon St. – 4 (2) Cavell St./Northwest Blvd. – 4 (3)

Fernie – 48 (12) 2nd Ave./4th St. – 4 (1) 13th St./7th Ave./Hwy 3 – 4 (o) Hwy 3/Dicken R. – 4 (0)

Kimberley – 44 (5) Swan Ave./Wallinger Ave. – 5 (1) 10 others tied at 2 collision

Invermere – 26 (3) 3rd Ave./Laurier St. – 3 (1) 10th Ave./4th St. – 2 (0) 4th St./7th Ave. – 2 (2)

Sparwood – 23 (9) Hwy 3/Hwy 43/Middletown Pl. – 4 (0) Hwy 43/Sparwood Heights Dr. – 3 (2) Four others tied with 2 collisions

Radium Hot Springs – 11 (3) Main St./Hwy 93&95/Forsters Landing Rd. – 3 (1) Hwy 93&95 – 2 (0) Hwy 95/Radium Valley Rd. – 2 (1)

Elkford – 8 (3) Balmer Rd./Hwy 43 – 2 (0) 7 others tied at 1 collision

– 8 (3) Wasa – 8 (1) Hwy 93&95 – 3 (0) 5 others tied at 1 collision

– 8 (1) Fairmont Hot Springs – 7 (1) Fairmont Resort Rd./Hwy 93&95/Riverview Rd. – 2 (1) Hwy 93&95/Westside Rd. – 2

– 7 (1) Fort Steele – 6 (0) Hwy 93&95/Lakit Rd. – 2 (0) Hwy 93&95/Wardner-Fort Steele Rd. – 2 (0)

– 6 (0) Elko – 6 (0) Hwy 3 – 2 (0)

– 6 (0) Windermere – 6 (o) Hwy 93&95/Timber Ridge Rd./Windermere Loop Rd. – 2 (0)

– 6 (o) Edgewater – 5 (1) Hwy 95/Radium Valley Rd. – 2 (1)

– 5 (1) Hosmer – 4 (3)

– 4 (3) Wycliffe – 4 (1)

– 4 (1) Jaffray – 4 (0)

– 4 (0) Moyie – 3 (1)

– 3 (1) Wardner – 3 (1)

– 3 (1) Skookumchuck – 3 (0)

– 3 (0) Yahk – 3 (0)

– 3 (0) Wilmer – 2 (1)

– 2 (1) Mayook – 1 (0)

– 1 (0) Baynes Lake – 1 (0)

– 1 (0) Ta Ta Creek – 1 (0)

– 1 (0) Canal Flats – 0 (0)

MORE: Full ICBC Collision Statistics for 2019 (ICBC)