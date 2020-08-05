The City of Kimberley is reporting that the wildfire near Mark Creek, about 7 kilometres west of the community, has been fully extinguished.

The City said the fire grew to 0.5 hectares in size before the BC Wildfire Service was able to get the blaze under control and snuff it out.

The fire was sparked on Sunday by a lightning strike ane burned until Wednesday afternoon.

Kimberley said it has deactivated its Emergency Operations Centre since the flames have been extinguished.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, one wildfire remains active in the East Kootenay.

Firefighters currently have the small 0.04-hectare wildfire near Wickman Creek under control.