The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents to give deer a wide berth after it has seen a significant increase to aggressive deer complaints.

Does will become increasingly aggressive as they begin having young, and have been known to attack perceived threats.

To keep deer away from your home, WildSafeBC recommends installing motion-activated lights, removing any food sources, or scaring the deer away.

However, WildSafeBC said it is illegal to harm a deer while attempting to drive it away from your property.

The City of Cranbrook said those that have problems with deer or any other wild animal can contact the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

More: WildSafeBC offers advice on urban deer (July 10, 2020)