All wildfires that were burning in the East Kootenay are now either under control or completely extinguished.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, Tuesday’s 0.03-hectare wildfire west of Cranbrook near Scott Creek has been snuffed out, as well as the 0.04-hectare fire that sparked northwest of Invermere at Lake Enid.

From the weekend, the BC Wildfire Service also managed to extinguish a 0.04-hectare wildfire that ignited southwest of Cranbrook in Gold Creek.

Lastly, the 0.03-hectare wildfire west of Kimberley near Mark Creek is now officially considered to be under control and should be fully extinguished in the coming days.