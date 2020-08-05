NewsBC Wildfire Service controls all active wildfires in the East Kootenay SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff August 5, 2020 (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)All wildfires that were burning in the East Kootenay are now either under control or completely extinguished.According to the BC Wildfire Service, Tuesday’s 0.03-hectare wildfire west of Cranbrook near Scott Creek has been snuffed out, as well as the 0.04-hectare fire that sparked northwest of Invermere at Lake Enid.From the weekend, the BC Wildfire Service also managed to extinguish a 0.04-hectare wildfire that ignited southwest of Cranbrook in Gold Creek.Lastly, the 0.03-hectare wildfire west of Kimberley near Mark Creek is now officially considered to be under control and should be fully extinguished in the coming days.