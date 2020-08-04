A new wildfire sparked Tuesday August 4, 2020 near Scott Creek west of Cranbrook. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new wildfire start on Tuesday west of Cranbrook, near Scott Creek.

At this time, the wildfire is estimated to be a minimal 0.03-hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service is unsure what may have caused the wildfire.

As per the BC Wildfire Service’s map, the wildfire is about 2.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 3.

There are limited details about the blaze at this time, but more information will be released as it becomes available.