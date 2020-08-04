A map highlighting the roads that will be under construction in the Ghostrider Commercial Area. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

The City of Fernie has begun replacing underground utilities and roads in the Ghostrider Commercial Area.

Construction on the project began on Tuesday, August 4th.

The City said work will impact Kutenai Road, Ktunaxa Road, and Shadow Road until work is completed on October 1st.

Fernie added that businesses along the affected roads will still be accessible through secondary sites along Manitou Road and Dicken Road.