Kimberley RCMP confirmed that Monday’s closure of the Northstar Rails to Trails was so RCMP and Search and Rescue could recover a deceased individual on the St. Mary’s River.

After 10:00 am on Monday, both Kimberley and Cranbrook RCMP responded to the incident, taking place where the St. Mary’s River passes under the Northstar Rails to Trails. The bridge on the Northstar Rails to Trails was closed for more than eight hours as Kimberley and Cranbrook Search and Rescue assisted RCMP to recover the body.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused the general public and appreciate your patience and understanding while our crews worked to safely remove the deceased,” said Sgt. Chris Newel, Detachment Commander of Kimberley RCMP.

Police said the BC Coroners Service attended the scene after being notified of the incident. RCMP said the BC Coroners Service is conducting an “independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation” to determine exactly how the deceased came to their unexpected death.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are not releasing any further details or information at this time.