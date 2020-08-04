Skimmers responding to a fire near Mark Creek on Monday, August 3, 2020 by using water from St. Mary's Lake outside of Kimberley. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is managing two wildfires in the East Kootenay on Tuesday, extinguishing a new start from Sunday outside of Cranbrook, holding another start outside Kimberley, while responding to a new blaze northwest of Invermere.

Crews were very active Sunday and Monday to get the two fires under control near Cranbrook and Kimberley. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in Gold Creek, which grew to a minimal 0.04-hectares.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service said the wildfire near Mark Creek is now “being held” at 0.3-hectares, approximately 7 kilometres from Kimberley. Aircraft were skimming on St. Mary’s Lake to drop water on the blaze, with the BC Wildfire Service noting that skimming may continue for the next couple of days until the fire is fully extinguished.

“The public is being advised to remain aware of the potential for aircraft in the area when recreating on St. Mary’s Lake.”

As of Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service is also reporting a brand new wildfire start northwest of Invermere at Lake Enid.

The fire is currently reported at a minuscule 0.01-hectares. At this time, the small fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Both fires outside Cranbrook and Kimberley were suspected to have been caused by lightning strikes in the area on Sunday.