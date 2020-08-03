The NorthStar Rails to Trails between Cranbrook and Kimberley. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

UPDATE (7:50 p.m.):

Kimberley RCMP and Cranbrook Search and Rescue have announced that the Northstar Rails to Trails has reopened and crews have cleared the scene after responding earlier Monday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY (2:13 p.m.):

Kimberley RCMP said the Northstar Rails to Trails has been closed as police and Search and Rescue respond to an unfolding incident.

Limited details are available at this time.

Kimberley RCMP said the bike path is closed at the bridge over the St. Mary’s River.

Anyone on the trail or in the area is asked to use Wycliffe Park Road as a detour, while crews respond.

Kimberley RCMP confirmed that Cranbrook Search and Rescue is assisting with the call.

More details will be provided as they become available.