Two wildfire starts near Cranbrook and Kimberley reported on Sunday, August 2, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting two new wildfire starts near Gold Creek and Mark Creek.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the two blazes were sparked on Sunday, August 2nd. Both fires are believed to be caused by lightning strikes in the area.

The fire near Mark Creek is approximately 0.5-hectares and about 7 kilometres west of Kimberley.

Meanwhile, the Gold Creek wildfire is estimated at a minimal 0.04-hectares and is about 8 kilometres from Cranbrook’s City boundary.

Both fires are not believed to be significant threats to the public or to any structures at this time.

