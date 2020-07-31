A map of the section of 2nd Street South that will be closed until mid-September. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

A detour will be in place as crews are set to begin work on Tuesday, August 4th to replace the pressure reducing station near 2nd Street South in Cranbrook.

The City said a detour around the area between 27th and 28th Avenue South will be in place until work is done, which is expected to be completed by mid-September.

“This is a new above-ground structure to be located at 2nd Street South and 27th Avenue South which will replace the existing aging structure, which has been posing issues with safe entry and operation,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Speeds will be reduced to 30km/h along the detour route, and drivers are asked to obey all signage in place.

“As with any construction zone, it is important for drivers to be aware of the presence of workers. Please ensure you slow down and give the appropriate amount of space to these personnel for them to work safely,” said the City.