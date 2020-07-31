NewsSpecial Report: An exclusive conversation with Dr. Bonnie Henry on COVID-19 SHARE ON: Ashley Roberts, staff July 31, 2020 Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)Vista Radio conducted an interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Friday, discussing all things COVID-19.The number of topics in the interview include:Travel restrictions to Haida Gwaii following COVID-19 outbreakWhy B.C. is not considering a mandatory mask policyThe possibility of seeing asymptomatic testing at community pharmacies similar to AlbertaThe current state of B.C. casinos reopeningIs there a re-consideration to name the communities where new and active coronavirus cases are occurringHer message to residents for the B.C. Day long weekendLISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/bonnie-henry-part-deux-raw.mp3