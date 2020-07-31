The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire west of Canal Flats on Friday, while managing to control the small Wickman Creek wildfire on Thursday.

Located about 8 kilometres west of Lake Koocanusa and 18 kilometres west of Grasmere, the Wickman Creek wildfire grew to a minimal 0.04 hectares before being classified as “under control” from the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire ignited sometime on Wednesday, with the BC Wildfire Service believed the blaze was human-caused.

As of Friday, the BC Wildfire Service is now shifting their focus to a new wildfire which sparked south of Whitetail Lake.

The blaze is located about 12 kilometres west of Canal Flats.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is currently estimated at 0.1 hectares, and the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.