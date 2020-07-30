The Wickman Creek wildfire was first sparked on Wednesday, Juy 29, 2020 and remains a minuscule 0.01 hectares as of Thursday. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new wildfire near Wickman Creek, approximately 18 kilometres west of Grasmere and 8 kilometres west of Lake Koocanusa.

Sparked sometime on Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service is reporting the new wildfire start at a minimal 0.01 hectares.

The small wildfire is no threat to any structure or the public.

The BC Wildfire Service believes the fire is human-caused.