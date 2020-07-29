Environment Canada has since issued a Heat Warning for the East Kootenay on Wednesday, joining Kootenay Lake, the West Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary regions. Daytime highs are expected to exceed 35 degrees to close out the week while overnight lows are anticipated to be 18 degrees or more.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will remain over the interior of British Columbia leading to hot conditions,” said Environment Canada. “On Friday, temperatures will begin to moderate over the southern interior as the ridge of high pressure weakens. The Kootenays will see temperatures begin to moderate slightly on Saturday, though hot weather will persist through the weekend.”

Given the extremely hot conditions, the public is reminded to prevent overheating and to stay safe.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Environment Canada offered the following tips and safety reminders to stay cool during the heat wave:

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place

Reduce your heat risk

Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle

Environment Canada has also issued Special Weather Statements for the Elk Valley and Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake regions.

