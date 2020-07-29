Cranbrook is one of five community organizations throughout the B.C. Interior set to receive a share of $67,500 from the Provincial Government to bolster anti-hate and anti-racism supports.

“There is no place for racism and hate in British Columbia. To fight racism and hate crimes, we must work together in a co-ordinated way in communities in every corner of the province,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “These community organizations will lead action at a local and regional level to respond to and prevent racist and hate activity.”

The B.C. Government said the five organizations receiving funding include the following:

Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre Society (100 Mile House).

Okanagan College (Revelstoke).

Cranbrook & District Restorative Justice Society (Cranbrook and East Kootenay).

Nelson and District Arts Council (Nelson and district).

North Okanagan Social Planning Society (Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton/South Okanagan, Salmon Arm/Shuswap and Kamloops).

Across the province, 34 organizations were chosen under the Resilience BC program to provide services in 40 communities following a competitive procurement process. The Province said the organizations were chosen based on a strong understanding of racism and hate issues and have a defined course of action at a regional or local level.

“No community is immune to racism, and we know that racism in B.C. can’t be addressed effectively with a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Michelle Mungall, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “Everyone in B.C. should feel safe, comfortable and accepted where they live. That’s why our government is supporting organizations doing community-based work and developing local solutions to combat racism and discrimination in communities all around the province.”