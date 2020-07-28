Two workshops on how to safely and effectively use bear spray are available in Sparwood and Fernie on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WildSafeBC Elk Valley is putting on the free workshops to better educate the public on bear spray use.

“Come along and learn how to respond to wildlife encounters and get hands-on experience using inert bear spray,” said WildSafeBC Elk Valley “The safest wildlife encounter is one prevented.”

The inert bear spray acts just like real bear spray but removes the sting of the pepper, making it a perfect training tool.

“Having bear spray accessible and knowing how to use it will give you the confidence to do the right thing,” noted WildSafeBC Elk Valley. “Stay calm, assess the situation, respond accordingly and not give in to the instinct to run, which can trigger the chase instinct.”

The wildlife awareness group said bear spray has been determined to be an effective deterrent that can reduce injury and potentially save a life and that like a seat belt, it should be considered essential safety equipment when travelling in wildlife country.

The two bear spray workshops are being held back-to-back in Sparwood and Fernie.