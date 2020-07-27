A 33-year-old man from Lethbridge was found dead in B.C. on Monday after his abandoned vehicle was found earlier in the day near Yahk, police do not suspect foul play was involved.

The man was last seen on July 23rd, 2020 in Lethbridge, heading to B.C., but never reached his destination.

He was traveling to a destination in B.C. but never arrived as scheduled, and his vehicle was found near Yahk.

RCMP said family and friends said that it was out of character for him to be out of contact for long.

RCMP had been in contact with Creston Search and Rescue, who was combing the area around where the man’s vehicle was found.

The matter is not believed to be criminal in nature, and the B.C. coroner’s Service will conduct an investigation into the man’s death.

No further information will be released about the incident.