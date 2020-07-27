Photos of the vandalism suspect, taken on June 22nd. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is turning to the public to help in the search of a man suspected to be involved in vandalism last month.

Police said they were made aware of the unknown man spray painting a fence on the 1300 Block of 2nd Street North on July 9th.

The incident occurred last month, on June 22nd, and police have since obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect.

Cranbrook RCMP described the man as about 140lbs with dark, shoulder-length hair and a tattoo on the middle of his forearm.

Police are asking that anyone able to identify the man to contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.