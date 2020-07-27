Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram is one of 28 skaters the Colorado Avalanche have taken to Edmonton for the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The rookie was drafted 4th overall by Colorado in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old is one 11 defensemen the Avalanche have brought to Edmonton, while Colorado also brought 17 forwards and 3 goaltenders.

Playoff action officially opens on August 1st with the qualifying and seedings rounds. Seeing as the Avalanche are one of the Western Conference’s top four teams entering the playoffs, they play their first seeding matchup with the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, August 2nd.

There is potential that Byram will see some game action, but he most likely is joining the team to help with practice and in case of injuries or COVID-19 exposure among the team.

If Byram does see game action it will be his first NHL appearance.

This past season, Byram had 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists) in 50 games for the WHL’s Vancouver Giants.